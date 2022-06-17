American Trust Invests $4.17 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.80. 22,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,995. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.17 and a 12-month high of $247.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

