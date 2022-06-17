American Trust Invests $6.22 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.70. 93,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $194.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

