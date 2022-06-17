American Trust Makes New $36.68 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,676,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.79. 105,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.14 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

