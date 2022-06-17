American Trust Takes $77.73 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,725,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 94,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,177. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

