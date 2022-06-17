American Trust Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $486,244,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,957. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.35 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

