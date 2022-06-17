American Trust Takes Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Belden by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 7,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,734. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

