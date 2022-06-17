American Trust Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Trust bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $589.40. 19,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,977. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $646.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.87.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

