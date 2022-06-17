American Trust Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,310. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

