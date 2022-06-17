Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 521.57

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.33).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.13) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.57) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.65) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, May 30th.

BEZ opened at GBX 487 ($5.91) on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 301 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,291.05). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($24,325.45).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

