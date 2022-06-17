Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $9,641.25

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,480.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($230.61) to £145 ($175.99) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

