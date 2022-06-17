Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $534.83

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $161.34 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.