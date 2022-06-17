Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $368.67

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.
About Sonova (Get Rating)
Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonova (SONVY)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.