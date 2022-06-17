Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $368.67

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

