Analysts Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT at $206.33

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZRSEF. HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank upgraded Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.51. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

