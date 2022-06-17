Analyzing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alphabet and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 0 33 1 3.03 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,296.42, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 307.71%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 27.57% 30.18% 21.31% Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96%

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.42 $76.03 billion $110.56 19.18 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.43 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -1.95

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Taboola.com on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

