Analyzing CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 4.95 $27.61 million $3.20 18.03 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.43 $29.11 million $2.46 8.71

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTO Realty Growth. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CTO Realty Growth and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Volatility & Risk

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12% BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats CTO Realty Growth on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.