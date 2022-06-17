Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $366,487.39 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $366,487.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,927.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Anaplan by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

