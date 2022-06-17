Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $366,487.39 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $366,487.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,927.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
