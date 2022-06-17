Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) versus Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Financial Survey

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ayro and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,096.37% -41.29% -38.76% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayro and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $2.68 million 11.31 -$33.08 million ($0.88) -0.93 Anghami $35.50 million 2.14 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Anghami has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ayro and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Anghami beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. It also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

