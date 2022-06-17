ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $320.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $339.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.60.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $227.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.