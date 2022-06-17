Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,514. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.09. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

