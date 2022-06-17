ApeCoin Price Reaches $3.50 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $309.21 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00017034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,025.22 or 0.68314780 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00388238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012758 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

