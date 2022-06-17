Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,426.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

