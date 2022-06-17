Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.42

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.42 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 24,654 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.42. The company has a market capitalization of £12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

