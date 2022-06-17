apricus wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Chubb accounts for 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

