apricus wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,230 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

