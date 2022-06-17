apricus wealth LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 220,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFG. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

