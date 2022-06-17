apricus wealth LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.22 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

