apricus wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $8,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

