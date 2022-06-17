apricus wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,606,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,238,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

