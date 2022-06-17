apricus wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

UNP stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

