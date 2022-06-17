apricus wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $139.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.74 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

