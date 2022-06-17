apricus wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,108 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Amgen makes up about 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

