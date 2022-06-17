apricus wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,030 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.