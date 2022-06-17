APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,572.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $383,085.37 and $41,572.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,768.05 or 0.76798737 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00277318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012928 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

