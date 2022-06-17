Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $5.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.24.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,997 shares of company stock worth $149,681 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

