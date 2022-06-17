Ares Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $571,352.64 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $571,352.64 and approximately $83,599.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14,148.78 or 0.68578185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00343739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012738 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

