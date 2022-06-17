Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Argan has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $522.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.
In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About Argan (Get Rating)
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
