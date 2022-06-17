Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires Shares of 13,361 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

