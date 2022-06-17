Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys Shares of 220,399 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 220,399 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after buying an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $55,080,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,392,000 after buying an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.