Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $19.61 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

HON stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

