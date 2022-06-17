Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $505,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

