Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New $11.90 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,895,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

