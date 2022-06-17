Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New $8.95 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.06% of AES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after buying an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AES by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

