Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,196,000. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 331.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $16,175,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.94.

ACN opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.77. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

