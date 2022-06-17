Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,117,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises about 1.3% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

