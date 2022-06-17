Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

