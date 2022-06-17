Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 210,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.