Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases Shares of 11,578 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.
BancFirst stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $96.99.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.
