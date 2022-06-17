Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.67 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.