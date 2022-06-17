Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,742. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $572,089. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 244.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

