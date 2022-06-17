Ascendant Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 1.5% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $13,323,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 51.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 94,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,871. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

